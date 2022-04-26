Today is Tuesday April 26, 2022
Tyler engineering firm gifts $100,000 to UT Tyler

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 2:48 pm
Tyler engineering firm gifts 0,000 to UT TylerTYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler recently announced a $100,000 gift from EMA Engineering and Consulting to establish the EMA Engineering and Consulting Dean’s Legacy Projects Endowment to support special projects of the College of Engineering. The Tyler-based company currently employs 27 UT Tyler graduates and approximately eight student interns, according to a news release. Officials say the endowment will fund College of Engineering infrastructure and facility needs. The college works with students to design useful projects such as a remotely-accessible, table-top wind tunnel system for the thermal-fluids lab and a golf cart bay, according to the release.



