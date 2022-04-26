Tyler ISD on Forbes Top 50 List of America’s Best-in-State Employers

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 2:32 pm

TYLER – Tyler ISD ranks 45th overall on the Forbes List of America’s Best-in-State Employers and ranks ahead of Tesla and Boeing in the top 50, according to a news release from the school district. The elite list includes NASA in the number one position and Google in second. As quoted in the release, Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said, “This designation solidifies not only how fulfilling and special it is to be working in Tyler ISD, but more of a reflection of how the community supports the people who work inside the namesake school system of the Tyler area.”

Forbes conducts research using an independent survey to establish the rankings each year. Americans working for businesses with a minimum of five hundred employees are asked to share their opinions anonymously. Ratings by employees included opportunities for advancement, safety, compensation, and if they would encourage others to work for Tyler ISD.

