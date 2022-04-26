Why not celebrate ‘Star Wars’ Day on Tatooine?

A new offer from the Travel + Leisure Club will soon let Star Wars fans step foot on two of the planets made famous by the movie series. Well, sort of.

To help fans celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4th, the club has cooked up two itineraries that will let fans visit Tozeur, Tunisia and Abu Dhabi, the two real-world locations that stood in for, respectively, Luke Skywalker's desert planet Tatooine in Star Wars: A New Hope, and Jakuu, the planet on which Rey scavenged in The Force Awakens.

The Tunisia trip for two will set you back $1,120, excluding flights, and you can get to visit the still-preserved desert domiciles as seen in A New Hope and The Phantom Menace.

Seven days in Abu Dhabi will be just under $1,800 for two people. However, in both cases, "Prices will vary depending on occupancy, length of stay, itinerary options selected and date availability."

Abu Dhabi's trip will not only offer sightseeing opportunities from the film, but also the chance to ride a camel, go sandboarding, or jumping dunes in a 4x4. Or, you can always beat the heat at the United Arab Emirates capital's man-made oasis, and its luxe St. Regis Saadiyat Island.

Members of the club can also opt for its concierges to set up an al fresco feast, or musicians "who will play music reminiscent of their favorite movie scores" during their stays.

Sure beats watching Star Wars on your couch for the umpteenth time.

