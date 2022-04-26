Today is Tuesday April 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Larry Calhoun named Overton ISD superintendent

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 12:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Larry Calhoun named Overton ISD superintendentOVERTON — Overton ISD trustees have unanimously named Larry Calhoun as their new superintendent. Calhoun had been previously named the lone finalist, and the board confirmed his selection after the required 21-day waiting period was completed. Calhoun will first serve as the interim superintendent beginning June 1, according to a news release. Upon the official retirement of current OISD superintendent Stephen DuBose at the end of June, Calhoun will take on the title of superintendent.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design