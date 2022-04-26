Larry Calhoun named Overton ISD superintendent

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 12:46 pm

OVERTON — Overton ISD trustees have unanimously named Larry Calhoun as their new superintendent. Calhoun had been previously named the lone finalist, and the board confirmed his selection after the required 21-day waiting period was completed. Calhoun will first serve as the interim superintendent beginning June 1, according to a news release. Upon the official retirement of current OISD superintendent Stephen DuBose at the end of June, Calhoun will take on the title of superintendent.

