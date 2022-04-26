Today is Tuesday April 26, 2022
Tattoos help ID body found in Alabama river 22 years ago

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 12:34 pm
SEMINOLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say tattoos have helped identify a body found 22 years ago in Alabama’s Styx River as a Texas man who helped other migrants find work. News outlets report that DNA identified the body as Daniel Muniz Jr. after his stepdaughter found photos of the tattoos in a national database of missing and unidentified people. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case in 2019, sending out a news release with photos of distinctive tattoos and posting them on websites about missing people. Amanda Galleher saw them last summer. It took until April 21 to positively identify Muniz.



