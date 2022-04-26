Roberts points to low number of COVID patients in hospitals

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 11:43 am



TYLER — As COVID cases remain at low levels in his jurisdiction, NET Health’s George Roberts draws special attention to the hospital patient number in Tyler — just 13 on the latest dashboard. Roberts says that figure is the lowest in months, which he calls “great news.” Roberts says BA.2 continues to dominate the national COVID landscape, with a subvariant also remaining in the picture — and he continues urging everyone to get vaccinated. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

