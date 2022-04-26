2022 Toyota Highlander XSE

Well, here we go with yet another run of the popular SUV/ Crossover breed of automobiles. The other day I tried to remember when I reviewed more cars and trucks than SUV’s and Crossovers’. I couldn’t do It, partly due to the years of self-chosen watering hole stops, and partly just due to age. This segment has now dominated for nearly two decades.

This brings us to this week’s review of the 2022 Toyota Highlander XSE. Toyota completely redesigned it in 2021 so, not much changed last year to this year. The highlander remains a somewhat sporty, fun to drive SUV, with third row seating for pets only.

I kid Toyota, but that third-row seat is small and compromises the rear storage space. Honestly, if it’s a third seat you need, maybe go ahead and buy a full-size SUV. However, if it’s a sporty, fun to drive, semi quick, grocery getter and weekend vessel you’re after please, give the 2022 Toyota Highlander XSE a look.

Power is provided by the all too popular Toyota version of the 300hp V-6. I think every manufacturer has one in their product line. Toyota has damn near perfected it. Smooth and agile, it purrs and delivers effortless acceleration. No, it’s not fast, but it’s no doorknob either.

The pre- collision software is tamed a bit from the older models and is less intrusive than Honda. As I get more used to this tech, I find myself emersed into what feels like a safety cocoon. There was at least one time, when I was distracted by a falling water bottle that the accident avoidance paid off in spades.

I have been very hard on the Accident-Avoidance software, I felt like it was too controlling, and I like to feel like I’m in control when I drive. The truth however is the more tech we have, the more distracted we become. Having this tech onboard can save you when you don’t know you need to be saved and that’s worth the price of admission.

Above all I found the Highlander very comfortable and effortlessly enjoyable. The 8-inch-Touchscreen was easy to use, however at times there was bad glare on the screen, making it difficult to see. Handsfree-Bluetooth was also straight forward and easy to use, and has Apple play as well as android accessibility. Four USB ports allow little Johnny to charge his many gen Z gizmos at one time, and a three-month Sirius subscription lets you enjoy the Red Hot Chili Peppers new station, Sirius 106.



The exterior styling is all Toyota, with a huge front grill and soft edges compared to others in this segment. Twenty-inch wheels on the corners underline the sporty looks as well. A power lift-gate makes loading with an arm full of supplies easy. Last but not least, there a fourteen freak’n cup holders! The mileage was great on the highway, not as impressive in town. Toyota lists the mpg as 20 city, 27 hwy, but my city driving had me in the 17-mpg range.

With a list price starting at $43,000.00 and well equipped for $47,000.00 it’s competitive in price as well. Look, I know there are many choices in this segment, one that Toyota has ruled over for years. Just make sure you test a 2022 Toyota Highlander before making your decision. I think you’ll like what you see.





