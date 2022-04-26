Southside Bancshares first quarter earnings snapshot

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 10:48 am

TYLER (AP) – Tyler-based Southside Bancshares Inc. on Tuesday reported net income of $25 million in its first quarter. The bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 79 cents per share. The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $64.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $59.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

