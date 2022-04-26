Today is Tuesday April 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Southside Bancshares first quarter earnings snapshot

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 10:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Southside Bancshares first quarter earnings snapshotTYLER (AP) – Tyler-based Southside Bancshares Inc. on Tuesday reported net income of $25 million in its first quarter. The bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 79 cents per share. The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $64.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $59.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design