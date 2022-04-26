Today is Tuesday April 26, 2022
Group wants Athens to be sanctuary city for the unborn

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 10:46 am
Group wants Athens to be sanctuary city for the unbornATHENS – A group of East Texans is pushing to make Athens a sanctuary city for the unborn. According to our news partner KETK, more than 40 cities throughout the state have already done this, including some in East Texas. People in support of the ordinance gathered ahead of the City Council meeting Monday. In a statement, the city said it has “no legal authority regarding abortions.” But the group is pressing forward. In the event that Athens City Council does not take up the ordinance, they say they will take the issue to the voters, as was done in Lubbock.



