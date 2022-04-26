Today is Tuesday April 26, 2022
Sony Pictures teases follow-up to ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’, ‘Venom 3’, and new Spidey spin-off starring Bad Bunny

April 26, 2022
Sony Pictures

At Monday night's Cinemacon event in Las Vegas, the annual confab for movie theater owners, Sony Pictures announced there will be a fifth Ghostbusters movie, as well as a third Venom film, and -- reaction to Mobius be damned -- another Spider-Man adjacent spin-off film.

The Ghostbusters movie would be a follow-up to the hit Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which emerged from a pandemic delay to become a beloved addition to the franchise, with a 94% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A third Venom film is a bit of a no-brainer, considering its predecessor, 2021's Venom: There Will Be Carnage made a half-billion dollars worldwide.

However, the flip side of the coin was Sony Pictures' announcement of another obscure Spider-Man spin-off following the stumble with Jared Leto's Morbius. El Muerto, about the Marvel Comics luchador superhero, will star Puerto Rican rapper Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny. The star was also there to unveil some footage of Bullet Train, an action pic in which he appears with Brad Pitt.

Bullet Train will also star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who, as reported, landed the title role of a better-known Spidey foil, Kraven the Hunter. Footage of that movie was shown in a Sony sizzle reel that also included peeks of the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, the animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the MultiverseDenzel Washington's third Equalizer movie, and Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



