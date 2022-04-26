Today is Tuesday April 26, 2022
‘American Idol’ recap: Luke and Katy win song contest, save 1 contestant from elimination

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 5:07 am
The search for the next American Idol continued Monday night, with a surprising twist.

For the first time ever, the show had a judge's song contest, which meant that Luke BryanKaty Perry, and Lionel Richie each chose one song for each individual contestant to sing. The contestant then performed one of the songs and guessed which judge picked it. The judge whose song got chosen the most would be declared the winner. Later in the show, it was revealed that this judge would also have the ability to save one contestant from elimination.

After everyone took the stage, the tally revealed that Luke and Katy tied as the winners of the judge's song contest. When America's votes left Lady K and Tristen Gressett in the bottom two, Katy and Luke used their powers to advance Lady K into the Top 10.

Here's the official American Idol season 20 Top 10.

Nicolina: "Since U Been Gone" Kelly Clarkson 
Mike Parker: "Chasin' You" Morgan Wallen
Fritz Hager: "Wonderwall" Oasis
Christian Guardino: "I'm Not The Only One" Sam Smith
Noah Thompson: "Heartbreak Warfare" John Mayer 
Lady K: "traitor" Olivia Rodrigo 
Huntergirl: "9 to 5" Dolly Parton
Leah Marlene: "Make You Feel My Love" Bob Dylan
Emyrson Flora: "lovely" Billie Eilish ft. Khalid 
Jay: "Lilac Wine" Jeff Buckley

Eliminated:
Tristen Gressett: "You Can't Always Get What you Want" The Rolling Stones

American Idol returns Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



