Today is Tuesday April 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Justices hear fight over asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 4:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration is seeking the Supreme Court’s go-ahead to end a controversial Trump-era immigration program that forces some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court rulings that require immigration officials to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Republican-led states that sued to keep the program in place say it has helped reduce the flow of people into the U.S. President Donald Trump launched Migrant Protection Protocols, as it is formally known, in 2019. President Joe Biden suspended it on his first day in office.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design