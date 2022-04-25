76ers’ Joel Embiid fined for criticizing officials after Game 4 loss

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2022 at 6:14 pm

By ESPN.com

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid was fined $15,000 for criticizing the officiating in Saturday’s Game 4 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid, who is dealing with a right thumb sprain, gave an extended golf clap to the officiating crew of Scott Foster, Ed Malloy and Rodney Mott on his way off the court after the game.

“Well, I’m gonna take my own advice and not complain about fouls,” Embiid said on Saturday. “But, like I was doing at the end of the game [with the clapping], they did a great job. I admire the job that they did today. To me, it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight, and they got it done. So, congrats to them.”

When asked if that “job” was to make sure there was a Game 5, Embiid said, “I don’t know. … But you can figure it out. But they did a great job.

“Like I said, I’m gonna take my own advice and not complain about it. I guess, next game, if they’re not gonna call it, I’m gonna be even more aggressive offensively and defensively. If they want to give them, like, fouls or if they want to call, really, no fouls, I’ve really got to make them earn them and really be physical.”

Embiid had nine free throw attempts in Game 4 and is averaging nearly 11 for the series. The Sixers, who lead the series 3-1, will again attempt to eliminate the Raptors in Game 5 on Monday in Philadelphia.

