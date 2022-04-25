Today is Monday April 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Retrial begins in Texas for man charged with killing 18

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2022 at 5:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span has begun, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked last fall. Forty-nine-year-old Billy Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he’s convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Chemirmir’s attorney entered a not guilty plea for him on Monday. Chemirmir has been charged with capital murder in all 18 of the women’s deaths. But he’s currently only scheduled to stand trial in Harris’ death.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design