Today is Monday April 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Beto O’Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2022 at 1:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


EL PASO (AP) – Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke says he has tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive a day after campaigning while maskless to a crowded room of supporters in East Texas. O’Rourke said in a statement Monday that he was experiencing mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and boosted. O’Rourke is running against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who tested positive for the virus last year.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design