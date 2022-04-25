Beto O’Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2022 at 1:59 pm

EL PASO (AP) – Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke says he has tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive a day after campaigning while maskless to a crowded room of supporters in East Texas. O’Rourke said in a statement Monday that he was experiencing mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and boosted. O’Rourke is running against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who tested positive for the virus last year.

