Wreck involving fire engine, vehicle leaves one in the hospital

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2022 at 1:47 pm

SMITH COUNTY – A wreck between a firetruck and a car on I-20 in Smith County Monday morning left one person in the hospital. According to our news partner KETK, a release from Smith County Emergency Services District 2 says their crews and the Winona Fire Department were dispatched to the collision. Both vehicles sustained “significant damage” and the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a local hospital. No firefighters were injured. DPS is investigating the wreck. “At the time of the accident, there were several accidents on major highways in Smith County,” Smith County ESD 2 said in a release. “Smith County ESD 2 is encouraging drivers to slow down and be vigilant while driving during inclement weather.”

Go Back