Monday April 25, 2022
Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

April 25, 2022
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Three rich businessmen are back on Earth with their astronaut escort after a pricey trip to the International Space Station. SpaceX flew them back Monday, wrapping up a 17-day chartered flight that marked the first time NASA opened its space hatches to tourists. The trip cost the trio $55 million apiece. Their stay was supposed to last a little over a week, but dicey weather kept the visitors in orbit almost twice as long as intended. Houston-based Axiom Space handled the logistics for the trip for its three paying customers. The company plans a second flight early next year.



