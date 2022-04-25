Free vaccinations for kids at Children’s Fest 2022

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2022 at 1:35 pm

TYLER — The NET Health Immunizations Clinic has organized the return of Children’s Fest. Set for Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m., it’s an opportunity for parents of babies, infants, and toddlers to ensure their children are up-to-date on all recommended vaccinations. Officials say the parking lot on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler will include family-friendly activities and health services provided by local health organizations. Annually, the last full week of April 2022 is recognized as National Infant Immunization Week. According to a news release, that’s a national observance to promote the benefits of immunizations and to improve the health of children two years old or younger. Click here to learn more.

