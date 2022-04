Tuesday is East Texas Giving Day

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2022 at 3:55 pm

TYLER — Tuesday is East Texas Giving Day, hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation. It’s an 18-hour event in which you can go to one single website — and give to your choice of 295 nonprofits. This is East Texas Giving Day’s seventh year. Early giving actually began April 4. Click here for more information — and to make a donation of your own.

