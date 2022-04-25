Tyler man arrested following weekend wreck

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2022 at 8:51 am

TYLER — A Tyler man was charged with intoxicated manslaughter for a wreck early Sunday morning that killed an 18-year-old girl. According to our news partner KETK, the report says Justin Pierce,29, was traveling west on Highway 64, roughly two miles west of Tyler, just after 1:30 a.m. Marissa July-McCuin, of Tyler, was attempting to cross the road in the outside lane when she was allegedly hit by Pierce’s SUV. July-McCuin was taken to a Tyler hospital where she died a few hours later from her injuries. The DPS report alleges that Pierce left the scene of the crash, but was found not long after. Pierce was treated and released from the hospital, then booked into the Smith County Jail with bond set at $500,000. According to online records, Pierce has a pending charge of assaulting a peace officer in Smith County from April 19, 2021.

