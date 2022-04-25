Today is Monday April 25, 2022
‘The Bad Guys’ scores $24 million debut to top the weekend box office

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2022 at 8:20 am
DreamWorks Pictures

The animated family film The Bad Guys scored an estimated $24 million to top the North American box office over the weekend The film -- featuring the voices of Sam RockwellMarc MaronZazie BeetzCraig Robinson and Awkwafina -- also grabbed an estimated $63.1 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $87.1 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 held on to second place with an estimated $15.2 million in its third week of release. Internationally, where it opened a week earlier, the live action-CGI animated sequel to 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog has earned $142 million so far, bringing its current global tally to $287.8 million.

That left last week's box office champ, Fantastic Beats: The Secrets of Dumbledore, in third place.It delivered an estimated $14 million to bring its two-week North American total to $67.1 million. Overseas, Fantastic Beasts 3 has grossed $213.2 million, bringing its worldwide tally to $280.3 million.

The Northman -- starring Alexander SkarsgårdNicole KidmanAnya Taylor-JoyEthan Hawke and Willem Dafoe -- and the Nicolas Cage meta comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, took fourth and fifth place, respectively, earning an estimated $12 million and $7.2 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



