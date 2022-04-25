In Brief: ‘Emily in Paris’ getting underway again in June, and more

Emily in Paris co-star William Abadie reveals the show will start filming its third season in June. “We’re fully in pre-production and I think we’re supposed to head to Paris early in June, so I’m foreseeing a little bit of that soon to come,” he told Us Weekly at the New York Academy of Arts Tribeca Ball on Wednesday. Season two ended with a major cliffhanger, with Lily Collins' Emily torn between staying in Paris or moving home to Chicago...

Jim Hartz, who hosted NBC's Today show with Barbara Walters in the mid-1970s, died April 17 in Fairfax County, Virginia of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, his wife, Alexandra Dickson Hartz, announced in a statement obtained by Deadline. He was 82. Hartz joined Today and covered President Richard M. Nixon’s resignation, the end of the Vietnam War, and the American Bicentennial during his two years as a part of the morning show...

Ahead of Sunday's season one finale, Epix has renewed the sci-fi horror series From, starring Lost alum Harold Perrineau, for a 10-episode second season, the premium cable channel announced on Sunday. The series centers on a town in middle America that "traps all those who enter." Perrineau plays Boyd Stevens, a sheriff who helps keep the town together while he also searches for "a way to escape this seemingly inescapable nightmare." Production kicks off this summer...

