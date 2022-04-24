Yankees increase security in stands; Bleacher Creatures taunt Cleveland Guardians

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2022 at 6:15 pm

By ESPN.com

NEW YORK — The Yankees increased security in the stands Sunday, a day after fans threw bottles, cans and other debris at Cleveland Guardians outfielders following a walk-off victory.

The Bronx’s Bleacher Creatures greeted Guardians center fielder Myles Straw with chants of “Crybaby!” on Sunday after Straw called Yankees fans the “worst fan base on the planet.” Straw was at the center of a tense ninth inning Saturday that included his face-to-face confrontation with at least one fan.

A security guard was stationed at the bottom of each aisle in right field on Sunday, but otherwise, all seemed normal.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who on Saturday ran to the outfield and urged fans to stop throwing trash, clapped toward the bleachers as he took his position in right field. He tapped his glove twice to acknowledge the Bleacher Creatures during the section’s “roll call” routine during the top of the first.

Straw received the loudest boos when lineups were announced and got an earful when he took the field in the bottom of the first. Among the barbs: Fans taunted him with cries of “Peter Parker!” after his Spider-Man-like climb up the right-field wall to yell at a fan Saturday.

Fans also pointed and jeered when Straw and second baseman Andres Gimenez miscommunicated on Aaron Hicks’ bases-loaded popup during New York’s three-run third inning.

The Yankees won Sunday’s game 10-2 to complete a three-game sweep.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back