The execution of a woman convicted in the death of her 2 year old daughter is being appealed

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2022 at 3:32 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Efforts to delay the execution of a Texas woman whose conviction is being questioned amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death. Melissa Lucio is set to be executed on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in the South Texas city of Harlingen. Various appeals asking to stop her execution are pending in state and federal court as well as a clemency application before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The board is set to vote on a request to either commute Lucio’s death sentence to life imprisonment or grant her a 120-day execution reprieve. Gov. Greg Abbott could also play a role in deciding Lucio’s fate

