Retrial of man charged in multiple deaths in Dallas area starts Monday

DALLAS (AP) — The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked last fall. Billy Chemirmir, 49, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the slaying of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors have said he followed the widow home from Walmart, then killed her and stole jewelry and cash from her.



