Mavericks’ Luka Doncic makes series debut in Game 4 vs. Utah Jazz

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2022 at 6:41 pm

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who had not played since suffering a left calf strain April 10, started Game 4 against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Coach Jason Kidd said before the game that Doncic would be under a minutes restriction.

“He won’t play all 48 [minutes],” Kidd said. “We’ll see how he feels and go from there.”

The Mavericks lead the series 2-1.

Doncic has been doing full-speed basketball activity since Tuesday, played 5-on-5 on Thursday and Friday, and said he is not experiencing any pain or discomfort in his calf.

The Mavericks have stuck to their plan of being patient with Doncic’s recovery because they do not want to risk him aggravating the injury and potentially being sidelined for the remainder of the playoffs.

Information from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon was used in this report.

