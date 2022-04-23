Trevor Keels joins Duke teammates in declaring for NBA draft

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2022 at 6:41 pm

By ESPN.com

Trevor Keels became the fourth Duke player in the past week to put his name into the NBA draft when he announced his plans on social media Saturday.

Keels, listed as the No. 26 pick in ESPN’s most recent mock draft, averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a freshman at Duke. He had his best game of the NCAA tournament against rival North Carolina in the Final Four, scoring 19 points with two rebounds during the upset loss.

“Playing at Duke was a dream and I feel now is the time to chase another dream,” Keels wrote. “I am excited to enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft. I found a second home at Duke and I’ll be riding with The Brotherhood for life.”

In the past week, Wendell Moore Jr., Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams also announced that they would be entering the draft from Duke.

Retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, in a statement, touted Keels’ “tremendous improvement” over the past season.

“His play late in the season was so important for us in winning the West Regional and reaching the Final Four,” Krzyzewski said. “It’s been a joy having Trevor and his family in our program and we’ll continue to be here for him as he explores this next step of his career.”

