White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez carted off with injured right hamstring

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2022 at 6:40 pm

By JESSE ROGERS

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez left Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins with a right hamstring injury, the team announced on its Twitter feed. He’s being evaluated after being taken off the field on a medical cart.

Jimenez, 25, landed awkwardly on first base after hitting a ground ball to Twins third baseman Luis Arraez in the second inning. He immediately went to the ground and stayed there until the cart came while the training staff attended to his injury.

The ailment continues a two-year ongoing narrative for the White Sox, who lost Jimenez for nearly four months to a pectoral injury last spring training. Center fielder Luis Robert is currently nursing a groin problem after missing half of last season while third baseman Yoan Moncada hasn’t played this year because of a hip issue. Outfielder AJ Pollock just returned from a hamstring injury.

The team also is down starters Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito, though Giolito is scheduled to start Sunday.

Jimenez was hitting .229 with one home run entering the game on Saturday.

Go Back