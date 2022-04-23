Today is Saturday April 23, 2022
Rusk County Sheriff seeking 15-year-old missing since Friday

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2022 at 3:34 pm
Rusk County Sheriff seeking 15-year-old missing since FridayNEW LONDON — The Rusk County Sheriff’s office is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old boy that has been missing since Friday evening. According to our news partner KETK, Brandy Calhoun was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday walking from the West Rusk Softball Fields in New London. He is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, combat boots, a blue baseball hat and had his arm in a sling. If you have any information on Calhoun’s whereabouts, contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s office at (903) 657-3581.



