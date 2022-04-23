Sheriff: Texas Guardsman missing after border rescue attempt

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2022 at 8:21 am

EAGLE PASS (AP) — Authorities along the U.S.-Mexico border are searching for a Texas National Guard member who they say went missing after trying to rescue a migrant in the Rio Grande. The Guard member went missing Friday morning in Maverick County. It happened in a section of the river known for strong currents. The Maverick County sheriff says the Guard member went into the water after noticing a woman who was struggling to swim across from Mexico. The Guard member was assigned to Texas’ sprawling border security mission known as Operation Lone Star.

