NCAA college football rules panel approves changes to targeting rule, faking injuries

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2022 at 7:44 pm

By BLAKE BAUMGARTNER

In an effort to clarify things regarding injuries, the NCAA playing rules oversight panel approved three measures Wednesday that will take effect in 2022.

Targeting, faking injuries and blocking below the waist were at the center of the rule changes.

Previously, anyone ejected for targeting during the second half of a game had to sit out the first half of their team’s next game.

For any game that has instant replay, conferences now will have the right to appeal the decision to the NCAA national coordinator of officials.

If video suggests the player shouldn’t have been removed because of targeting, the player will be eligible immediately for his team’s next game.

Schools and conferences will also be able to report scenarios where an opposing team may have been awarded an injury timeout suspiciously.

The conference or school involved in the complaint would be able to issue discipline if the national coordinator of officiating deems it necessary.

Any injured player will still be required to sit out at least one play.

Finally, the committee decided to simplify the rule surrounding blocking below the waist.

Lineman and stationary backs blocking below the waist inside the tackle box on scrimmage plays will be permitted. However, any such action outside the tackle box will be penalized.

