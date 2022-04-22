Today is Friday April 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Buccaneers restructure Tom Brady’s deal to free up $9M in cap space

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2022 at 7:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By JENNA LAINE

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have restructured the contract of quarterback Tom Brady, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

The move frees up $9 million in salary-cap space at a time when the Bucs could certainly use it. Prior to the move, the Bucs had just under $4.4 million in cap room, sixth-lowest in the league.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski remains a free agent and has not committed to playing next season. Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh also remains unsigned, although the feeling has been that the Bucs would like to go younger at the position as he is 35 years old.

The Bucs also will need about $3 million to sign their 2022 draft picks.

Last offseason, Brady and the Bucs agreed to extend his deal by one year for salary-cap purposes, saving the team $19 million. With this move, however, Brady is still set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design