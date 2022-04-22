Storm recovery, cleanup operations near completion

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2022 at 3:10 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler is nearing completion of cleanup and recovery operations following the aftermath of the April 12 severe storms and straight line winds that left hundreds of fallen tree limbs as well as downed and uprooted trees on City streets and right-of-way. According to a news release, the Street Department received more than 300 calls reporting downed trees and limbs after the storm. The trees and limbs have been cut and removed from the streets and the department anticipated having it all picked up by the weekend.

TRAFFIC SIGNALS

The intersections of South Chilton Avenue and West Fourth and Fifth Street are open. The traffic signals are working with the exception of the traffic detection camera at West Fifth Street. This will only affect the timing of the signal.

The signals at South Chilton Avenue and West Fifth Street sustained significant damage from a tree falling onto the mast arm and breaking the wires. The signal will be retimed to allow for better traffic flow once the traffic detection camera can be repaired and put back into operation.

Residents can report traffic signal outages by calling the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.

SOLID WASTE

The Solid Waste Department is collecting free brush pick-up due to storm damage.The department has filed more than 400 work orders for brush pick-up. The department anticipates having all of the work orders completed by May 2 when bulky item collection begins.

Brush must be at the curb. Customers may not see their usual drivers due to different crews being assigned to brush pickup.

Customers are asked to be patient with the brush pick-up due to trucks, personnel and resources being utilized by other City Departments to clear downed and uprooted trees from streets and right-of-way.

PARKS

Rose Rudman Trails are open. Residents are reminded to be cautious at City parks and facilities where there are standing dead trees and possible overhead hazards. Officials say the remaining hazards and debris will be removed as soon as possible, weather permitting.

Parkgoers can report new damage to the Parks and Recreation Department by phone at (903) 531-1370 or through the city’s online form.

Rose Hill Cemetery:

The tree that fell on the east side and damaged the fence has been removed. Officials say the fence will be repaired as soon as possible.

DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

Development Services is easing electrical inspection requirements for residents and contractors who need power restored to their properties following the aftermath of the severe weather on April 12. Residents and contractors will have until April 26 to take advantage of this service.

To reduce the amount of time it would typically take to restore power, electrical contractors can do the work and call Oncor to restore the power when the work is completed. Electrical contractors will need to obtain a service repair permit from the City when the work is complete. The City’s electrical inspector will follow-up with a virtual or on-site inspection of the completed work. The department highly recommends residents hire licensed, insured and bonded contractors to do any electrical work on their home.

The department also relaxed requirements for residents who need to repair structural damages related to the April 12 storm. Residents or contractors are still required to get the proper permits. The office will need to know the scope of work for the project, not detailed building plans. The repaired work will need to meet the minimum code standards specified in the 2015 International residential code adopted by the City. An inspection is still required.

For additional information you can e-mail the city’s Permit Center or contact the Permit Center at (903) 531-1151.

RAVE ALERT SYSTEM

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the Rave Alert Smart911 System to receive emergency weather notifications (push notifications, texts, calls or email) on their cell phones or landline phones. Users are also encouraged to assist their friends, neighbors and family members who do not have cell phones sign up for the alerts that can go to a landline.

ELECTRICITY

Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages.

Go Back