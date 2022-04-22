Today is Friday April 22, 2022
Mavs gear up for fourth game following Friday win

April 22, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (AP/Staff) — The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready for the fourth matchup of their first-round NBA playoff series against Utah following a Thursday victory. Jalen Brunson scored 31 points playing with a bruised back, and the Mavericks — without the injured Luka Doncic — beat the Jazz 126-118 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Dallas. Doncic has missed all three of the games in the series with a strained calf, with signs pointing to his return for Game 4 on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 of his 32 points in the second half for Utah. Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 and Mike Conley had 21.



