Three Lakes Parkway extension complete, open to traffic

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2022 at 1:28 pm

TYLER — The Three Lakes Parkway extension from Hillcross Cove to Old Noonday Road in Tyler is complete and open to traffic. According to a news release, the project constructed approximately 1600 linear feet of two lane roadway, box culverts, and sidewalk. The project closed the gap between portions of previously constructed Three Lakes Parkway west of Old Jacksonville Highway and east of Old Noonday Road, providing additional roadway network connectivity. The city’s contractual responsibility, part of a pact with a land development firm, was funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. Ultimately, as future development occurs, the city plans for Three Lakes Parkway to become a four-lane divided roadway from Old Jacksonville Highway to Old Noonday Road.

Go Back