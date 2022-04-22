Roberts: Officials still keeping a watchful eye on COVID-19

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2022 at 12:59 pm

TYLER — COVID numbers remain low in the area, but NET Health’s George Roberts says officials continue to keep their eye on BA.2 as well as the subvariant BA.2.12.1. Both have been in the spotlight — and that’s not all. Roberts says the CDC and the World Health Organization have been monitoring other variants as well — and officials don’t know when any of them could cause a significant increase in cases. That’s why Roberts continues to urge vaccinations. He says early response has been good since his agency moved its vaccinations back to its main office on North Broadway. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

