New dates for Rural, Set, Go: Boost! forums

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2022 at 11:58 am

EAST TEXAS — Workforce Solutions East Texas (WSET) announces new dates for its Rural, Set, Go: Boost! workforce strategy public forums. WSET, in partnership with the East Texas Council of Governments and local elected officials, has been traveling the region hosting its the rural economic development forum series for the past several weeks. According to a news release, approximately 200 attendees have joined the forums. The final dates are scheduled to cover six counties and are open to local community and business leaders, employers, school districts, secondary schools, economic development corporations, and chambers. Click here to learn more.

