Here’s why Zendaya won’t be attending the Met Gala this year

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Those of us hoping for an iconic Met Gala moment from Zendaya this year are out of luck.

The actress revealed to Extra that she won’t be attending the May 2 soiree, marking the second year she’s missed the mega fashion event.

“I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working,” the Euphoria star tells Extra. “Your girl’s got to work and make some movies, so I wish everyone the best. I will be playing tennis, but I will be back eventually… I’ll keep delivering in other ways.”

The “playing tennis” comment is in reference to her upcoming movie Challengers, in which she plays a tennis player turned coach who helps her husband become a champ.

Zendaya has previously attended the Met Gala five times, sporting memorable looks like her light-up Cinderella gown in 2019 and a Joan of Arc-inspired look in 2018.

