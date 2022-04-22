Russia’s latest sanctions target US power players including Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg

(WASHINGTON) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday indefinitely barred 29 more Americans from entering Russia, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in what it said was retaliation for "ever-expanding anti-Russian sanctions" by the United States.

Addressing the latest Russian sanctions at Thursday's press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price -- who was also targeted -- said it was "nothing less than an accolade to have earned the ire of a government that lies to its own people, brutalizes its neighbors, and seeks to create a world where freedom and liberty are put on the run -- and if they had their way, extinguished."

"Similarly, it is a great honor to share that enmity with other truth-tellers," Price added, naming his counterparts, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby and White House press secretary Jen Psaki, "as well as a number of journalists who have done incredible work, sharing the jarring, bloody truth of Russia's actions in Ukraine."

In a release, the Russian Foreign Ministry cited the 29 individuals sanctioned Thursday as people who "form the Russophobic agenda."

Second gentlemen Doug Emhoff, White House chief of staff Ron Klain, ABC News Anchor George Stephanopoulos, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan were also included on the so-called "stop list."

Last month, Russia also sanctioned President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and all 398 members of Congress from entering the country.

