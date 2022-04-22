Rosie Perez, Griffin Matthews say roles on ‘The Flight Attendant’ gave them newfound respect for the profession

Season two of The Flight Attendant took off Thursday on HBO Max. Kaley Cuoco, Rosie Perez, and the rest of the gang are back, doing double duty as flight attendants who moonlight as government spies or double agents.

Griffin Matthews plays one of those doing double duty, joking with ABC Audio he now thinks all flight attendants he meets also work for the CIA.

"I'm not wondering. I'm sure of it," he teases. "No, you think of them as different people now, you know, like now I really think about their lives back in that galley. They're talking about passengers. Maybe there are some interpersonal dramas. I have a great respect for flight attendants these days."

Perez also has a whole new respect for those who take care of us in the sky and the knowledge they have, including "having to know how a plane operates, having to be the people to keep calm just in case something goes wrong, having to deal with unruly passengers, you know, my heart just goes out to them."

"It's very, very different," she adds. "Even when they come in and say 'Ms. Perez we're so happy' and I say, 'OK, thank you, I don't want to bother you.' And they’re like, 'what?' You know, because they have a lot to deal with."

Although Perez's character is a CIA agent, in real life, the spy life might not be for her.

"I think what would make me a good CIA agent is that I would, you would never assume that I'm a CIA agent. And what would make me a lousy CIA agent, I think, is that I'm just too much of a nervous wreck," she says. "But I can keep a secret."

