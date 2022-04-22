Today is Friday April 22, 2022
Texas author who set series of novels along border dies

April 22, 2022
DALLAS (AP) – Romeo Rolando Hinojosa-Smith, an award-winning Texas author who began in the 1970s writing a series of novels that told the stories of people living in a fictional county along the Texas-Mexico border, has died. He was 93. Hinojosa-Smith was an English professor at the University of Texas at Austin for over 30 years. His daughter, Clarissa Hinojosa, said he died Tuesday at an assisted living facility for dementia patients near Austin. Hinojosa-Smith, who wrote in both English and Spanish, is known for his “Klail City Death Trip” series, which chronicles the changes that have taken place in South Texas over the years.



