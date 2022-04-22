Music notes: Josh Groban, Train, Pink and Taylor Swift

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 9:19 pm

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Train is teaming with Spice Girls singer Melanie C for a brand-new remix of their song "AM Gold." The band teased of their upcoming release, "I'll tell ya what I want, what I really really want... and it's for the #AMGold (@tobtokmusic Remix) with @melaniecmusic to be out already." The track drops on Friday.

Got a Mork & Mindy lunchbox? Pink is looking for one. "When I was a kid I had a mork and mindy lunchbox with matching thermos," she tweeted Thursday. "Anyone have one they wanna sell me?" Soon after, she announced, "Thanks y’all! I knew I could count on you! Got it!"

Taylor Swift will be honored by the GRAMMY museum in a new exhibit, called The Power of Women in Country Music, which honors the genre's biggest stars. Taylor will be featured alongside the likes of Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, and Maren Morris. The exhibit opens May 27 and runs through October.

Speaking of Taylor, Josh Groban is super-pumped she had a millipede named after her. He told TMZ, "I'm delighted for her, personally. That's awesome! I love the animal kingdom! I'd love to have a bug named after me." As previously reported, the Nannaria swiftae millipede, otherwise known as the Swift-claw millipede, was named after the "Shake It Off" singer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back