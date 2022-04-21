Multiple players suspended after JUCO pitcher levels batter

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 3:39 pm

WEATHERFORD (AP) – The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference has handed out a long list of suspensions after a pitcher leveled a batter after giving up a home run. Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward was suspended four games for the tackle. North Central Texas College hitter Josh Phillips was suspended two games because he was ejected for taunting. Online video showed Phillips rounding third and Woodward charging off the mound and smashing into him. Players from both teams charged onto the field. Weatherford officials have said Woodward could be expelled for his hit.

