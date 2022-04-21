Today is Thursday April 21, 2022
Texas woman drops lawsuit claiming Jerry Jones is her father

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 3:38 pm
DALLAS (AP) – A 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit. The Dallas Morning News reports that Alexandra Davis said in court papers filed Wednesday that she now wants genetic testing to verify her claim. Jones’ attorneys had asked in court filings that the suit be dismissed but did not address the paternity claim. The lawsuit alleged that Jones had a relationship with Davis’ mother, Cynthia Davis, who was working as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the time. Alexandra Davis was born in 1996.



