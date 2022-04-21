Today is Thursday April 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Stocks fall on Wall Street following Fed chief’s comments

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 3:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: Stocks fall on Wall Street following Fed chief’s comments: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks shed early gains and closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday after the head of the Federal Reserve said the central bank needs to take more aggressive action to fight high inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq fell 2.1%.

American Airlines rose after telling investors it expects to turn a profit in the second quarter as more people return to travel. Tesla rose after the maker of electric cars and solar panels reported strong sales and a seven-fold increase in profits. Treasury yields rose.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design