‘The Straight Man’: ABC picks up Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Better Call Saul’ follow-up

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 3:16 pm
Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Better Call Saul isn't even over yet, but its star Bob Odenkirk has his next TV project ahead of him, and he's not leaving AMC.

The network announced it's staying in the Odenkirk business with The Straight Man, a "mid-life crisis tale" starring the Emmy winner as William Henry Devereaux, Jr., "the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt."

Odenkirk of course preceded Saul with the Emmy-winning drama Breaking Bad, which also aired on the cable network.

"The saying goes 'the third times a charm,' but when it comes to Bob Odenkirk on AMC, the first and second times were about as charming, captivating and viscerally entertaining as it gets," the network's head Dan McDermott in a statement.

Odenkirk added, "I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in Better Call Saul, and this is another story with a unique dynamic, and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for."

The "thrilled" actor added, "It's going to be fun to play and watch!"

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



