Today is Thursday April 21, 2022
Survey shows ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Thor’, and ‘Jurassic World’ sequels top most anticipated movies of the summer

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 1:06 pm
Marvel Studios

As a sign that things are getting better following the pandemic, a poll of more than 6,000 ticket-buyers say they're headed back to the movies this summer.

The survey, part of Fandango's second annual Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study, reveals 83% of moviegoers plan to see three or more films on the big screen during the summer.

Those polled also said Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness -- which opens May 6 -- is their most anticipated movie of the summer, followed by another Marvel movie, the July 8 release Thor: Love and Thunder.

Coming in third in the most-anticipated summer movie poll is Jurassic World Dominion, opening June 10, followed by Top Gun: Maverick on May 27.

Minions: The Rise of Gru, which opens July 1, rounds out the top five.

Furthermore, 93% of respondents will see movies of multiple genres, not just superhero movies, and 93% look forward to buying concessions at the theater -- up sharply from 84% from last year. No surprise, popcorn and soda rank as the most likely buy for those moviegoers.

Also, 89% of those polled said going to the movies is their favorite activity outside the home, outpacing shopping or sporting events. What's more, 99% of those who have been to the already movies say they were happy with their visits to the theater this year, up from 93% in 2021.

"As film fans head back to theaters, we are starting to see growing signs of recovery as we make the turn towards a great summer of movies ahead," said Fandango VP Domestic Ticketing Melissa Heller in a statement.

"Our study shows moviegoers are happier than ever to be back at the theater."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



