Final suspect caught in catalytic converter theft case

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 1:27 pm
Final suspect caught in catalytic converter theft caseTYLER — Tyler police say 20-year-old Darius Reggie has been arrested by DPS in Harris County and booked into the Harris County Jail in a Tyler catalytic converter theft case dating to January. Police said he would be transported back to Smith County to face the charges, and there are no further suspects wanted in this case. The case involved three suspects, all from Houston, and they face a range of charges.

On January 28, around 4:45 a.m., Tyler Police responded to an apartment complex on Chimney Rock on a report of a suspicious silver sedan driving through the apartment complex, stopping and a person was getting out and going between cars. Tyler Police officers responded to the scene and saw a silver Lexus leaving the area. An officer attempted to stop the Lexus for a traffic violation when the vehicle quickly evaded. The Lexus drove onto Old Grande Blvd toward S. Broadway on the wrong side of the road. The Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed toward a Tyler PD officer’s vehicle that was on S. Broadway. The Lexus then collided with the patrol car. The officer in the car had minor injuries and the suspect vehicle was disabled. Police say three suspects fled, one was quickly caught, and the two who initially escaped have also now been captured.



