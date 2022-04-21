Tyler agencies hosting rabies, microchip clinic

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 12:48 pm

TYLER — Tyler Animal Services and the Tyler Police Department are hosting the annual rabies and microchip clinic for the first time since the pandemic. It’s set for tonight from 6 till 9 at Fun Forest Park on N. Forest Ave. A local veterinarian will be administering the discounted rabies shots for $10. Microchips will be half-off for $5. Anyone is welcome to bring their pet to this clinic, even if they don’t live in Tyler.

