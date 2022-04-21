Today is Thursday April 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler agencies hosting rabies, microchip clinic

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 12:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler agencies hosting rabies, microchip clinicTYLER — Tyler Animal Services and the Tyler Police Department are hosting the annual rabies and microchip clinic for the first time since the pandemic. It’s set for tonight from 6 till 9 at Fun Forest Park on N. Forest Ave. A local veterinarian will be administering the discounted rabies shots for $10. Microchips will be half-off for $5. Anyone is welcome to bring their pet to this clinic, even if they don’t live in Tyler.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design