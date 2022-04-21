Texas Mutual awards $100K to KC Risk Management Institute

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 11:41 am

KILGORE — Texas Mutual Insurance Company awarded a $100,000 grant for the 15th straight year to Kilgore College to continue funding the college’s Risk Management Institute that provides free workplace safety courses for community employers, workers, and the general public. KC is one of 11 colleges statewide receiving education safety grants from Texas Mutual, the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. Over a 23-year period, Texas Mutual has awarded $11 million in safety education grants and more than 35,000 students have attended free or discounted safety training offered at various colleges.

